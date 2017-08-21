Van Wert independent

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will feature U.S. Representative Bob Latta during its third quarter Chamber Coffee this coming Friday, August 25, from 7:45 to 9 a.m. in Vantage Career Center’s Community Room.

Congressman Latta will provide a legislative update during the breakfast, which also features free coffee and breakfast.

Sponsors for the event include Home Health Care Solutions and Long Prairie Wind.