The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

Van Wert independent

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will feature U.S. Representative Bob Latta during its third quarter Chamber Coffee this coming Friday, August 25, from 7:45 to 9 a.m. in Vantage Career Center’s Community Room.

Congressman Latta will provide a legislative update during the breakfast, which also features free coffee and breakfast.

Sponsors for the event include Home Health Care Solutions and Long Prairie Wind.

