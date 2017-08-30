Several hundred people had the chance to preview the upcoming 18-hour documentary series on the Vietnam War (above) by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The preview was one of a limited number provided by PBS station WFWA-39 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Following the preview, a panel consisting of Vietnam veterans Charles Steele, Bill Marshall, Steve Pollock, Dave Mosier, and Tom Lautzenheiser, with former service chaplain Rev. Scott Campbell, discussed their experiences and took questions from the audience. (photos by Dave Mosier and Karen Marshall)