VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will once again be serving their sausage sandwiches before, during, and after the official dates of the 2017 Van Wert County Fair.

Please note that the Lions Club trailer, located at the northwest corner of the Junior Fair Building, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, for lunch booth/stand set-up and remain open through the afternoon and part of the evening. The sausage trailer will also be open on the Tuesday following the fair, September 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., during the Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

During the actual fair, the sausage trailer will open daily at 8 a.m. and be open until 10 p.m. weekdays and until 11 p.m. over the weekend.

The specific hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday, August 29 – 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (pre-fair lunch/setup)

Wednesday, August 30 – 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, August 31 – 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, September 1 – 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 – 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 – 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Monday, September 4 – 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5 – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Junior Fair Livestock Sale)

The Venedocia Lions Club offers a fresh pork sausage sandwich with add-ons of cheese and egg, along with a large selection of sandwich condiments. The club also offers an egg sandwich and a variety of beverages.

Visit the club website, venedocialions.org, or Facebook for a complete schedule of sausage trailer events and other information about the club.