Van Wert independent sports

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 1

OTTOVILLE — Gabe Steyer scored Van Wert’s lone goal, which gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead, but Ottoville responded with three unanswered goals to secure Monday’s 3-1 non-conference win.

The Cougars (1-1) will host Bryan Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson 2 Van Wert 1

The Lady Cats spoiled Van Wert’s home opener by jumping out to a 2-0 lead, then holding on for a 2-1 victory on Monday.

Kaylenna Kelly scored Van Wert’s only goal.

The Lady Cougars (0-2) will entertain Crestview Thursday.