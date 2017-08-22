Van Wert soccer teams suffer losses
Van Wert independent sports
Ottoville 3 Van Wert 1
OTTOVILLE — Gabe Steyer scored Van Wert’s lone goal, which gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead, but Ottoville responded with three unanswered goals to secure Monday’s 3-1 non-conference win.
The Cougars (1-1) will host Bryan Thursday.
Delphos Jefferson 2 Van Wert 1
The Lady Cats spoiled Van Wert’s home opener by jumping out to a 2-0 lead, then holding on for a 2-1 victory on Monday.
Kaylenna Kelly scored Van Wert’s only goal.
The Lady Cougars (0-2) will entertain Crestview Thursday.
