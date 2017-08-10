Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

KALIDA — Van Wert took part in Wednesday’s Kalida Golf Invitational at Country Acres Golf Club, and the Cougars showed improvement by shooting a 396, besting their lowest team score by 14 strokes.

As a team, Van Wert finished 18th in the field of 20.

Jared Hernandez led the Cougars with a 87, followed by Gavin Flickinger with a 95. Austin Bissonette carded a 103, and Evan Knittle rounded out the scoring with a 111. Participating but not scoring were Cameran Terhark with a 117 and Kaden Thomas, who played in his first ever match (a consolation match), and shot a 127.

“We set a goal today to break 400, and for every player to eliminate four strokes,” Van Wert coach Kim Doidge said. “I was proud of the boys as they continue to improve.”

“Golf is such a mental game and we continue to work on improving that aspect of the game as well as their physical game,” Doidge added.

Lima Shawnee won the tournament with a 340, while Bryan used fifth person scorecard playoff to capture runner-up honors.