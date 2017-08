Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s home opener at Willow Bend Country Club was spoiled by an experienced Wapakoneta team, 197-157.

There were some bright spots for the Cougars, as Jared Hernandez was the medalist with a 36, and Austin Bissonette carded a personal-best 39.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.