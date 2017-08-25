Print for later

Volleyball: Lady Cougars fall to Lady Panthers

A rally by Van Wert came up short, as the Lady Cougars fell to Paulding 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, and 10-15 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-2) will host Delphos St. John on Monday.

Boys soccer: Golden Bears defeat Van Wert

Bryan scored late in the first half, and the lone goal proved to be the difference in Thursday’s 1-0 non-conference boys soccer victory over Van Wert.

The Cougars will open Western Buckeye League play against Wapakoneta next Thursday.

Girls soccer: Lady Cougars shut out Crestview

The Van Wert Lady Cougars dominated Thursday’s soccer match with a 5-0 victory over host Crestview.

Sydney Maller, Hayley Kuhlman, Elizabeth Rutkowski, Cassidy Meyers and Elizabeth Tomlinson each scored goals for the Lady Cougars (1-2).

Van Wert will play at Wapakoneta Tuesday.