Van Wert Cougars sports recap
Volleyball: Lady Cougars fall to Lady Panthers
A rally by Van Wert came up short, as the Lady Cougars fell to Paulding 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, and 10-15 on Thursday.
Van Wert (0-2) will host Delphos St. John on Monday.
Boys soccer: Golden Bears defeat Van Wert
Bryan scored late in the first half, and the lone goal proved to be the difference in Thursday’s 1-0 non-conference boys soccer victory over Van Wert.
The Cougars will open Western Buckeye League play against Wapakoneta next Thursday.
Girls soccer: Lady Cougars shut out Crestview
The Van Wert Lady Cougars dominated Thursday’s soccer match with a 5-0 victory over host Crestview.
Sydney Maller, Hayley Kuhlman, Elizabeth Rutkowski, Cassidy Meyers and Elizabeth Tomlinson each scored goals for the Lady Cougars (1-2).
Van Wert will play at Wapakoneta Tuesday.
POSTED: 08/25/17 at 7:34 am. FILED UNDER: Sports