The YWCA of Van Wert County announces the certification of Teresa Schalois as an official SilverSneakers® land fitness instructor. SilverSneakers® is an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Schalois has taught fitness for many years, most recently yoga and a class geared towards Silvers called Body Call Back at the YWCA. She also serves as SilverSneakers® coordinator at the YWCA, which entails planning monthly luncheons, activities, and social events for this group.

“To best serve the Silvers of this community and my current class attendees at the YWCA, I wanted to obtain this certification and learn the most I could about their physical and emotional needs,” Schalois said. “I love working with this group and being part of their energy and zest for life, which is so important to maintain and grow at all ages.”

The YWCA is a SilverSneakers® site, where the focus is on fitness, fun and friends! With SilverSneakers®, eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy this certified low-impact fitness class or take part in any of the other classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; sauna; locker rooms; social events; etc.

“Residents of Van Wert County are so fortunate to have SilverSneakers® at multiple locations in our area,” Schalois said. “We strive, at the YWCA, to coordinate our classes and events to not conflict with others, giving patrons the best variety and continuity of work-out times and socializing.

“Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is the main focus,” Schalois added, “and the YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily through this program and other ongoing health and wellness initiatives. I am so happy be able to be part of it all.”

For more information on SilverSneakers® at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, or visit the www.silversneakers.com website. All are also welcome to attend one of the SilverSneakers® luncheons, now held on the third Tuesday of each month, or one of the certified SilverSneakers® classes held Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.