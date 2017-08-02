Although you don’t have to have your pictures printed and framed by Saturday, August 12, you must register at the Fair Board office the list of pictures you intend to exhibit no later than noon that day.

There is no penalty for changing your mind and exhibiting fewer pictures than you had originally planned, but you can’t add pictures to the number you registered. Come prepared to purchase a fair ticket at the time of registration.

The photos must be ones you took and not previously exhibited at the fair. You may enter two pictures in a class, but can’t alter a photo in any way to enter it in another class. You are limited to one photo per frame.

Frames must have four sides, and their opening cannot exceed 18 united inches. That’s one height, plus one width (8 x 10 inches, for example). Frames are to have glass or Plexiglas covers for the photos to protect them from potential damage, and must have screw eyes attached to the back so the wire attached to them will assure a strong support.

Bring your pictures with their entry tag firmly attached to the wire (check that the tag matches the picture before tying it on) to the Administration Building (where the office is) on Sunday, August 27, between 1 and 5 p.m. Camera Club members will be on hand to assist you.

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St.