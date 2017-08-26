VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — As Hurricane Harvey nears land, the American Red Cross is mounting a massive relief effort ahead of the deadliest and most devastating hurricane forecasts to strike the United States in over a decade.

Hurricane Harvey is slated for landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast with over 100 mph winds and up to 35 inches of rain, leading to devastating and life-threatening flooding. Tornadoes are also possible. The storm is expected to hover over parts of Texas and Louisiana for several days.

The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies, as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets — enough to support more than 20,000 people — are scheduled to arrive in Texas.

The West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross has already deployed their local disaster program manager and is prepping many volunteers to assist in the areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re thankful for the dedication of our volunteers and employees who are willing to help those in need,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with more on alert. The Red Cross is also working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners in both Texas and Louisiana to coordinate potential response efforts.