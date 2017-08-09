The YWCA of Van Wert recently received a donation from several local realtors from Schrader Realty. They donate funds for tie dye project, which included t-shirts, dye, and other materials needed. The mission of the SFP program is to nourish the minds and bodies of children through providing nutrient-enriched meals during the summer accompanied by interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities. The YWCA thanks Schrader Realty for its continued support and generous donation. Shown are realtors Michelle Gunter, Jessica Bear, and Amy Johns; Jordan Dettrow, Summer Food Program supervisor; and Jenna Weigle, Summer Food Program assistant. Also donating, but not pictured, was realtor Greg Schuerman. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. (YWCA photo)