Van Wert independent sports

Paulding posted a team score of 174 and topped a field of three others, during Tuesday’s Northwest Conference quad match at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

The Panthers defeated Lincolnview (188), Columbus Grove (190) and Crestview (192).

Paulding’s Cade McGarvey was the match medalist, after carding a 42. Rounding out scoring for the Panthers: Chad Carper, Fletcher Cook and Hunter Kauser (44 each), and Kolsen Engor and Cole Keller (45 each).

Crestview’s scores were as follows: Cade Hurless (45); Colton Lautzenheiser (46); Brett Schumm (49); Derek Stout (52); Jacob Bowman (54) and Olivia Skelton (65).

Lincolnview was led by Reece Farmer (46), while Braden Evans and Jordan Fetzer each shot a 47. Ryan Moody (48), Jaden Youtsey (49) and Zane Miller (55) rounded out the scoring for the Lancers.