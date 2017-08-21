VW independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were 6.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are nine-tenths of a cent per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on August 21 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.16 per gallon in 2016, $2.75 per gallon in 2015, $3.33 per gallon in 2014, $3.44 per gallon in 2013, and $3.71 per gallon in 2012.

“While the sun may be fading away briefly today, the sun is certainly not setting on the impressive demand for gasoline we’ve seen thus far this summer,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “There has been nearly insatiable demand for gasoline ahead of today’s eclipse. So much so that some motorists in rural eclipse viewing areas may find filling their tanks more challenging as stations struggle to keep fuel in their underground tanks.

“But the good news is that the bulk of the motoring public is seeing gas prices drift lower as oil prices have slipped,” DeHaan added. “That trend may continue in the week ahead as oil prices have remained under pressure as the season’s close comes into view, along with lower gasoline demand and cheaper winter gasoline.”