VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has provided a list of ongoing highway projects this week in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties.

Van Wert County

Ohio 697 throughout Van Wert County will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

The following routes and locations will be restricted at times to one lane through the work zone until fall for resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

U.S. 33, from the Indiana state line to the Mercer County line

Ohio 118, from the Mercer County line to Ervin Street

Ohio 49, from the Mercer County line to the U.S. 33 overlap

Ohio 81, from the Indiana state line to U.S. 33

U.S. 224, from Township Road 77 to the CSX railroad

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. The project will complete in October. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

The ramps at the U.S. 224 interchange with U.S. 30 will be affected by the project as follows:

The exit ramp from U.S. 224 westbound to U.S. 30 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 224 will close concurrently for 21 days at some point in September.

The ramps on the south side of the interchange will remain open.

All ramps at the interchange will be resurfaced.

The project also includes repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits at both the eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert. Both parks will close in September for 10 days while the repair work is occurring.

The project will also upgrade the truck weigh station, which involves repair and resurfacing of the entrance and exit, parking lot and sidewalk. The station will close in September for approximately 14 days during the repair work.

Paulding County

Ohio 49 south of Payne will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49 in the village of Antwerp will close August 21 for approximately five days for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 24, U.S. 127 and county Road 424 back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by Pioneer Rail Corporation of Peoria, Illinois (See detour map)

Ohio 111 west of Paulding will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 114, between Ohio 49 and the village of Haviland, just east of Township Road 49, will close August 21 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 49, Ohio 500, Ohio 613, and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 114. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage. (See detour map)

Ohio 114, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49, will close August 14 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto county Road 1, U.S. 30 and Ohio 49 back to Ohio 114. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage (See detour map)

Ohio 637 north of Ohio 637 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Putnam County

Ohio 12, between Ohio 115 and Township Road 14S, Vaughnsville, will close August 21 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 115, U.S. 30 and Ohio 65 back to Ohio 12. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (See detour map)

Ohio 613 in the village of West Leipsic will close August 21 for approximately five days for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 65 and County Road 5 back to Ohio 613. Work is being performed by CSX Railroad and Vorst Paving. (See detour map)

U.S. 224 in the village of Ottawa will close August 21 for approximately five days for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 235, Ohio 12, and Ohio 65 back to U.S. 224. Work is being performed by CSX Railroad and Vorst Paving. (See detour map)