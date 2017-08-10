VW independent/submitted information

The Main Street Van Wert Board of Directors announces the launch of the Downtown Van Wert Storefront Improvement Grant, a new façade grant program whose aim is to assist small businesses and is offered exclusively through the Main Street Van Wert organization.

The grant is a program, administered by MSVW, where business and property owners in downtown Van Wert can apply for $1,500 in matching funds for façade improvements to their stores and buildings. Improvements can include exterior painting, exterior brick maintenance, new or replacement awnings, lighting, new or replacement signage, door repair, window repair, and other façade projects that increase the value of the building.

The vision of the program is to assist small business owners in providing support to revitalize and protect historic downtown architecture while promoting a visually-appealing downtown. This program is meant to jump start building projects that store and building owners have planned, but may have either put off due to lack of resources.

“With our focus to protect, preserve and promote downtown Van Wert, we hope that these businesses will be able to take advantage of the funds to help beautify downtown not only for their business but to the benefit of the entire city,” said Mark Verville, MSVW Board president.

A total of seven $1,500 matching grants are available and, since there are limited resources, the grants are considered competitive and applications will be reviewed by a group of individuals who serve on MSVW’s Design Committee.

Applications are available now by contacting Main Street Van Wert at 419.238.6911 and submissions are due no later than Friday, September 15. The program will not fund projects that are already completed, the purchase of equipment, interior renovations, or projects where the outcome will negatively alter the façade or historic nature of the structure.

Each project must get prior approval from the city’s Design Review Committee before funds become available. All notifications of funding approval will be announced by November so projects can begin over the winter months.