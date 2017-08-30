Matthew J. Krendl, 54, of New Albany, and formerly of Delphos, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017.

He was born December 27, 1962, in Lima, the son of Jack Krendl, who preceded him in death, and Mary (Schulte) Krendl, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include three sons, Justin (Kelsey) Krendl and Marcus (Katlin) Krendl, both of Delphos, and Dylan (Kaitlin) Krendl of Bowling Green; seven brothers, Lee (Kathy) Krendl of Englewood, Florida, David (Debbie) Krendl of Delphos, Pat (Linda) Krendl of Cridersville, Kurt (Lucinda) Krendl of Ada, Tom Krendl of Marana, Arizona, Joe (Cindy) Krendl of Continental, and Jeff (Tracy) Krendl of Fort Jennings; two sisters, Julie (Chris) Ernst of Batavia and Laura Stocksdale of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Marcy Krendl of West Chester; and four grandchildren.

A brother, Michael Krendl, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at Harter Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

