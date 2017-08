Submitted information

The Van Wert County Master Gardeners volunteers will be having a butterfly release party at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4, at the Children’s Garden in Smiley Park in Van Wert.

All children ages 3-10 are welcome to attend the free event. Register by calling the Van Wert Parks Office at 419.238.9121. Each registered child will receive a live butterfly to release into the Children’s Garden.