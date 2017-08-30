VW independent/submitted information

FINDLAY — Ohio-based Generative Growth II announced Tuesday it will be rebranding and converting 14 former Marsh Supermarkets to Needler’s Fresh Market. One remaining store located in Van Wert will adopt the already established Chief Supermarket brand. Generative Growth purchased 15 of the Marsh stores in June for $8 million.

The new exterior and interior store branding will be completed by the end of October. Customers will begin to see the new branding appear on advertising September 15.

“Customers can expect a clean, fresh look with our marketing and communication,” said Julie Anderson, vice president of marketing and partner in Generative Growth II.

The Indiana Marsh stores receiving the new branding are located in New Palestine, Marion, Indianapolis (two stores), Columbus, Hartford City, Elwood, Tipton, Pendleton, Richmond, and Greensburg. Three Ohio stores receiving the new store banner are located in Troy, Middleton, and Eaton.

Generative Growth II is owned by Ohio third-generation grocers Michael S. Needler Jr. and Julie N. Anderson.

“Needler’s Fresh Market truly represents who we are as a family and as an operator.”, said Michael Needler Jr., CEO of Fresh Encounter Inc. and partner in Generative Growth. “My sister, Julie, and I have grown up in the grocery business and look forward to bringing our genuine family values to the former Marsh stores.

“I know customers will begin to experience the pride we feel serving our friends and neighbors every day,” he added.

Needler’s Fresh Market will place added concentration on sourcing local fresh produce, and providing high quality in-store made products in the bakery and deli.

“Our fresh meat offering is second to none,” Needler noted. “Customers will enjoy premium angus beef, all-natural pork and Miller Amish Country poultry. It’s a real privilege to serve these communities and Needler’s have been doing it in Indiana and Ohio for nearly 100 years.”

Marsh, a one-time industry leader in grocery innovation, filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in May after closing 19 stores.

Generative Growth is located in Findlay and owns 25 supermarkets in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. All Generative Growth locations are managed by Fresh Encounter Inc., another Findlay based company. Fresh Encounter Inc. is a supermarket management company founded in 1995 by Michael S. Needler and the late Susan Cheek Needler and currently manages 59 retail locations.