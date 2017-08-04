Van Wert independent

PAULDING — Area law enforcement agencies are seeking a prisoner who escaped around noon on Friday while being transported from a Toledo mental institution to the Paulding County Jail.

Brandon Powell, 32, escaped when he overcame a deputy during the transport to Paulding County from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. He was also able to gain possession of the deputy’s firearm.

Powell is considered very dangerous and is on the run somewhere near Paulding County Roads 133 and 176.

An active manhunt is underway at this time for Powell, who was wearing light colored clothing, and has dark hair and a stubble beard.

Anyone who sees Powell should not approach him or try to capture him, but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Sheriff Jason K. Landers added that people should not call 9-1-1 for anything but emergencies and the public is asked to stay away from the area where Powell was last seen. Several roads in that area are closed and people should avoid using those roads.