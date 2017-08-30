Submitted information

The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own – and more rain and flooding is expected throughout the week. It is anticipated that many more families will be impacted.

The West Central Ohio Chapter has deployed four volunteers to join hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country who are on the ground, working to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm. Among those volunteers, one of the local disaster action team members, Ed Glossett, has been deployed to assist in the relief efforts.

“We’re thankful for the dedication of our volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can visit www.redcross.org to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application. This would allow you to not only help on large disasters like Hurricane Harvey, but also when smaller disasters like home fires happen in our community”.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Red Cross knows Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing, and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean, and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 800.RED CROSS or texting the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.