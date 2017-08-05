Delphos Police

July 30, no time listed – Claude E. Bailey, 38, of Delphos, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct by intoxication after failing to obey orders to stop his negative behavior while in the 100 block of North Main Street.

July 28, no time listed – Karen Dee, 49, of Delphos, was arrested on an active warrant issued in Hardin County for failing to appear on a drunk driving charge. The arrest resulted from a traffic stop in Delphos.