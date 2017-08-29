Print for later

Maddie Gorman scored three goals, and Olivia Gorman scored twice to lead the Lincolnview Lady Lancers to an 8-4 soccer victory over visiting Crestview on Monday.

Abby Myers, Adia Welch and Trinitey Brown also scored goals for Lincolnview.

Lindsey Schumm scored two of Crestview’s goals, while Chelsi Young and Sophie Kline each scored once.

Lincolnview returns to action Thursday at Sidney Lehman Catholic. Crestview’s next match is next Tuesday at Delphos Jefferson.