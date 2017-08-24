Lady Lancers golfers defeat Leipsic
VW independent sports/submitted information
OTTAWA — The Lady Lancers evened their dual match record at 3-3, with Wednesday’s 222-229 victory over Leipsic.
Match medalist honors went to Lincolnview sophomore Shiann Kraft, who shot a 46 at Pike Run Golf Club. Marissa Miller finished with a 54, Winter Boroff carded a 58 and Kasey Denman rounded out Lincolnview’s scoring with a 64.
The Lady Lancers will face Hicksville and Fairview today at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.
