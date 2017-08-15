SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Young, but talented. That may be the best way to describe the 2017 Van Wert High School girls tennis team.

The Lady Cougars lost four letter winners to graduation, but return three others and have several promising newcomers.

“We have a lot of potential and our girls have been working very hard at improving,” head coach Alex Schmidt said. “We will be able to compete with all of the teams we come up against, but might face some growing pains as many of our players will be getting their first taste of varsity tennis.”

Senior Emma Verville, and juniors Olivia Kline and Tabatha Saam are the returning letter winners and starters. Verville is currently slated to play first singles, while Saam is shifting from second doubles to second singles, and Kline has landed a different role in the lineup.

“I look forward to seeing how our newly anointed team captains (Verville, Kline and Saam) will handle their leadership roles and help guide the direction of our young players,” Schmidt said.

Freshman Allie Etter is starting the season at third singles.

“Having a freshman come out and contribute at the varsity level is uncommon, but Allie has worked hard and earned the spot,” Schmidt said. “Being thrust into varsity that early in her high school career can definitely help her gain experience moving into the upcoming years.”

Kline played third singles last year, but will team with sophomore Paige Moonshower at first doubles. Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline currently make up the second doubles team.

“Paige and Arianna were solid junior varsity contributors last year and will need to continue to step up as they are in varsity positions,” Schmidt explained. “Again, they have worked hard to earn their respective positions in the lineup. Grace Kline got some experience in varsity last year, and will need to be a leader on the court.”

Schmidt also noted that sophomore Ali Morrow is on the fringe of varsity and will need to be ready to jump in if necessary. Fellow sophomores Natalie Schreiber and Kaylee Jennings currently play first doubles at the junior varsity level and continue to improve.

“Coach (Eli) Alvarez and I have been very pleased with the progress we have achieved the last few weeks,” Schmidt said. “All of the girls have solidified their base knowledge and skills for the sport and we continue to work develop bigger strengths and smaller weaknesses.”

“I have been pleased with the work ethic, and our girls thus far have been able to absorb so much in practice, Schmidt added. We now need to work to apply what we have learned in matches and gain more match experience.”

After dropping Monday’s season opener to Willard (see related story), Tte Lady Cougars will play in a multi-team match at Lima Sr. on Saturday.