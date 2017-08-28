Van Wert High School’s girls cross country team fared well by placing fourth out of 11 teams during Saturday’s Delphos St. John’s Cross Country Invitational. Caylee Phillips led the Lady Cougars by placing fourth out of 136 runners, crossing the line in 20:24. Jerica Huebner was the team’s second finisher, placing 19th with a time of 22:02. Rachel Spath ran a strong race to place 42nd (23:18) as Van Wert’s third runner. Ali Gemmer placed 46th (23:28). Caton Williamson rounded the scoring for the Lady Cougars with a 61st place finish (24:05). Kaylee Okuly (62nd, 24:05) and Kylee Bagley (74th, 25:14) were the 6th and 7th finishers for the team. The rest of the Lady Cougar runners set significant personal best times with their outstanding racers. Those athletes were Brianna Bebout, Shayna Dull, Claire Schreiber, and Kylie Cloninger. (Photo submitted)