SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ROCKFORD — Drew Kline’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Crestview Knights seal a 38-26 win over the feisty Parkway Panthers in the season opener for both teams.

Kline’s pick and score came with 2:42 left in the game.

Before that, the two teams spent most of the night trading blows. The surprising Panthers scored on their first possession, when sophomore running back Nick Hawk sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown to give Parkway a 6-0 lead.

Crestview put together a nearly six minute drive, but turned the ball over on downs inside the Parkway five yard line.

After forcing a punt, the Knights marched 38 yards in seven plays and scored when Derick Dealey went in from two yards out with 10:42 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers responded one play later when Hawk ran 59 yards for a score, giving Parkway a 13-6 lead.

Aided by a pass interference penalty on third down and 10, the Knights were able to put together another drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Kline. After the extra point failed, the Knights trailed 13-12.

Parkway (0-1) struck again three plays later, when quarterback Andrew Baker found Caden May for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 20-12 lead.

“They do a good job of getting their playmakers as many touches as they can,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “I thought their offensive line was solid.”

Undeterred, the Knights (1-0) put together another lengthy drive that was capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kline to Wade Sheets. A two-point conversion run by Trevor Gibson tied the game at 20.

Kline ran 76 yards on 15 carries and was 11-19 passing for 164 yards, with five of those completions going to Sheets for 62 yards.

Gibson, who finished with 18 carries for 107 yards, found the end zone twice in the third quarter, scoring on runs of one and 16 yards, then Kline’s interception return for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining in the game secured the win for the Knights.

Parkway’s final score came with four seconds left, when Baker found May for a 23 yard touchdown pass.

“I thought our kids fought hard all night and played better as the night wore on,” Owens said.

The Knights will host Hicksville Friday night. The Aces (0-1) fell in their season opener, 37-0 to Archbold.

Scoring summary:

10:52 1st qtr: Nick Hawk 70 yard run (conversion failed) 6-0 P

10:41 2nd qtr: Derick Dealey 2 yard run (conversion failed) 6-6 T

10:20 2nd qtr: Nick Hawk 59 yard run (kick good) 13-6 P

7:03 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 3 yard run (conversion failed) 13-12 P

5:34 2 qtr: Andrew Baker 68 yard pass to Caden May (kick good) 20-12 P

1:23 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 16 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Kline to Gibson) 20-20 T

9:24 3rd qtr: Trevor Gibson 1 yard run (conversion failed) 26-20 C

9:03 3rd qtr: Trevor Gibson 16 yard run (conversion failed) 32-20 C

2:42 4th qtr: Drew Kline 60 yard interception return (conversion failed) 38-20 C

0:03 4th qtr: Andrew Baker 23 yard pass to Caden May (conversion failed) 38-26 C