Submitted information

UPLAND, IN — Crestview high school’s cross country teams raced at the Taylor University Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Knights placed seventh out of 13 teams. Ashley Bowen finished ninth, Ragen Harting 21st, Adalynn Longstreth 45th, Lizzie Bowen 47th and Lydia Saylor 85th.

The high school boys team finished fifth out of 14 teams. Wyatt Richardson set a new personal record by finishing eighth in 17:15. He was followed by Gabe Smith (30th), Tyler White (34th, new personal record), Danil Lichtensteiger (40th, new personal record), and Dayton Schuerman (43rd).

The Knights will run at Columbus Grove this Saturday.