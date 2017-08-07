VW independent/submitted information

WREN — Longtime Wren area resident Jim Kitson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the 26th annual Wrenway Park Wiffleball Tournament.

Festivities begin Friday, August 18, at 5:50 p.m. at the Wiffleball Warehouse in Wren.

Kitson has been active in the Wren area throughout his life, and participated as an athlete in his youth. He gave back to the community by coaching all levels of girls’ and boys’ baseball and softball. He has also served as vice president and president for the Wren Ballpark Association.

Kitson currently holds the position as groundskeeper at the park, and he consistently keeps the ballpark looking pristine.

Wren area residents are grateful for his service and dedication to the community.