John M. Thomas, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 30, 1943, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Ralph R. and Ora Jane (Woods) Thomas, who both preceded him in death. On November 22, 1967, he married the former Irene “Susie” Tarlton, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews.

A brother, Louis Thomas, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is two hours prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.