Jeraldine J. “June” Brown, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 3, 1932, in Van Wert, the daughter of Doyt and Mabel (Shively) Bell, who both preceded her in death. On September 1, 1951, she married Max Brown, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Marlene Subler, Nyla Williams, and Beth Sargent, all of Van Wert; two sisters, Marcia Shaw of Van Wert and Lois (Robert) Dowler of New Haven, Indiana; three grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; seven great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Fire and EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.