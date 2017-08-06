Print for later

Jeffrey L. Garwood of Van Wert passed away at 12:45 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 31, 1962, in Van Wert, the son of Hazel (Rhodenbaugh) Garwood, who survives in Van Wert, and Doyle Garwood, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Jared Garwood and Brittnie Garwood, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Lori Garwood and Shelley Garwood, both of Van Wert; and many nieces and nephews.

A son, Joseph Doyle Garwood, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will be in Lehman Cemetery in Payne.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Good Shepard of the Nazarene Church in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.