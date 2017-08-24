The Humble Bumble young girls’ clothing store cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new location at 112 N. Washington St. (former TAG Menswear building). Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and staff were on hand as Ashley Olson, who owns the store with her husband, Jeremy, cut the ribbon on the new site. To celebrate the move, the store will have an open house this Saturday, August 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Open house activities will include a Braid Bar where young girls can get their hair braided, and a make-and-take table where children can make pom-pom key chains. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent