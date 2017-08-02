Van Wert independent sports

Scrimmage dates and times are set for football programs at Van Wert and Crestview High Schools.

Two of Van Wert’s three scheduled scrimmages will be on the road. The Cougars will scrimmage at Parkway Tuesday, August 8, at 6 p.m. and at Versailles Saturday, August 12, at 10 a.m. The lone home scrimmage will be August 18 against Crestview (7 p.m.). The Cougars will open the regular season on Friday, August 25 at Bryan.

The Knights will scrimmage just twice during the preseason — Friday, August 11, at Celina, and Friday, August 18, at Van Wert. Crestview’s 2017 football season will begin at Parkway on Friday, August 25.