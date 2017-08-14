VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office is holding a Vietnam Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, September 27, for county Vietnam veterans. This is the third and final dinner for Vietnam vets, and will be held at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meal will be served at 6 that evening.

This is a free dinner the Veterans Service Commission is conducting for Vietnam veterans, who are also encouraged to bring a guest at no cost.

After dinner, veterans will be presented with a lapel pin and a number of other commemorative items. Vietnam veterans who would like to attend should contact the Veterans Service Office at 419.238.9592, by stopping by the office in the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse, or by emailing vwvets@vanwertcounty.org by either calling, emailing, or stopping in to give us your contact information, so we can get your name on the list.

County Vietnam veterans who have not been contacted, or haven’t been able to attend the first two dinners, should get in contact with the Veterans Service Office to register and/or update contact information. According to Veterans Service Officer Barry Johns, his office has a number of veterans’ names that have no contact information, making it difficult to contact them.

The office’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The office is usually closed for lunch from approximately noon-1 p.m.