The Federal-Mogul Silver Seals luncheon will be held at noon Friday, September 1, at the union hall in Van Wert.

The main dish and drinks will be supplied, while retirees who plan to attend are asked to bring a food dish to share. All retirees, spouses, and guests are welcome.

For more information, contact Sandee at 419.238.0694 or Mary Jane at 419.238.2165.