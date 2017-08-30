Don’t forget to check out the current exhibit Scrapped! Eleven metal artists from the Motor City brought us their creations, joining Toledo artist Dani Herrera, to exhibit artwork made entirely out of scraps. This exhibit is comprised of 11 kinetic, hands-on sculptures made out of 250 pounds of scrap bicycle parts and two-dimensional art out of fabric, paper, and other tossed out materials, such as zippers, and will be on view through September 8. You may sign up to bid on any of the sculptures which will be auction off in November. Dani’s work is also for sale at reasonable prices.

The call for entries for the 40th annual Photography Exhibit will be in the mail by the end of the week and the deadline for work to be digitally submitted is set for September 14. Get those cameras snapping! Joining us for the opening party on Saturday, October 6, 6-9 p.m. will be Ezra Miller (vocals/guitar) and Josh Liebhauser (cello). You may have seen them at the last Farm & Art Market performing! Public is always welcome, free entry, appetizers and cash bar

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., through September 30. Get your veggies and dips, pies, and all sort of fresh, good food. Sponsors include Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber, and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance, and Gary Taylor.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays, running through September 30. Growers and Makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge, in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

We have some major, exciting news coming up! Watch your paper and social media for the details soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Resuming in September, on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Featured projects will be starting back up in September and we will host every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook and this column for featured projects.

Fused Glass: We are now in the works to create a fused glass class taught by Diane Bendele sometime in September. Details to follow soon.

ArtReach: Resumes in October on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms will be available next week.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website: wassenbergartcenter.org.