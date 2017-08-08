Dorotha Ann Davis, 74, of Delphos passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born August 3, 1943, in Kentucky to Robert and Elizabeth (Shackleford) Maxwell, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by four sons, Michael Davis of California, Daniel Davis Delphos, Eugene “Ray” Davis of Cardington, and Johnny (Debra) Davis of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tony (Carol) Maxwell of Lima and David L. (Twila) Maxwell of Elida; and one sister, Bernice (Denny) Burden of Elida. She is also survived by the father of her children, Clayton Eugene Davis of Columbus.

A brother, Fred Maxwell, and one sister, Yvonne Rudd, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 10, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.