ARCHBOLD — The Crestview Lady Knights began the 2017 volleyball season with two wins, by topping Archbold and Stryker on Saturday.

In the first match, Crestview defeated the host Blue Streaks in three games, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-10.

Bailey Gregory was 18-of-18 serving with two aces, Avery McCoy was 17-of-19, and Abby Bagley was 13-of-14 with one ace. Bagley also had 23 assists. Lexi Gregory and Ally McCoy each had 11 kills.

The Lady Knights dominated the second match of the day, 25-8, 25-10 over Stryker.

Lyvia was 19-of-21 serving with seven aces, Lexi Gregory was 8-of-8 with an ace, and Lauryn Black was 7-of-7. Gregory also had 10 digs and three kills. Abby Bagley had 12 assists and five kills, while Avery McCoy had six kills.

Crestview’s junior varsity split on Saturday. The Knights were defeated by Archbold 21-25, 26-28, but beat Stryker 25-19, 25-21.