Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Caden Hurless shot a 44, and the Crestview Knights finished second among four teams during Wednesday’s Northwest Conference quad match at the Delphos Country Club.

Brett Schumm carded a 48, while Jacob Bowman fired a 49. Colton Lautzenheiser (51) Derek Stout (58) and Olivia Skelton (61) rounded out the scoring for Crestview.

Led by Cade McGarvey’s 41, Paulding won the quad with a 180. Crestview finished with a team score of 192, followed by Delphos Jefferson (202) and Ada (247).