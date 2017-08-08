C’view golf team opens with a win
Van Wert independent sports
OTTAWA — The Crestview Knights started their 2017 golf season in impressive fashion by winning Monday’s tri-match at Country Acres Golf Club.
Scores were as follows: Crestview 188; Columbus Grove 206; Ada 262.
Crestview’s Colton Lautzenheiser fired a team best 44, while Caden Hurless carded a 45.
Other Knight golfers and their scores: Brett Schumm (49), Jacob Bowman (50), Olivia Skelton (56) and Derek Stout (66).
Columbus Grove’s Jacob Oglesbee shot a 43.
POSTED: 08/08/17 at 8:01 am. FILED UNDER: Sports