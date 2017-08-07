Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a break-in to a storage shed that occurred at 717 E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert.

Sometime between July 27 and August 6, someone entered a locked shed and stole two handguns. The handguns are described as a Model 1911 .45-caliber pistol with black grips and a .357 Magnum revolver with a two-inch barrel.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!