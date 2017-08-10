SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — While preparing for the upcoming high school volleyball season, Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory likes what she sees so far.

“I’m seeing the offense and defense getting better each day,” Gregory said.

“Our defense has been battling and getting balls up to our setter for the aggressive attack.”

The Lady Knights (12-12, 4-4 Northwest Conference in 2016) lost four letter winners to graduation, but return six others — senior setter Abigail Bagley, senior defensive specialist Lyvia Black, senior middle hitter Ally McCoy (Honorable Mention all-NWC last season), sophomore setter Maddy Lamb and sophomore outside hitter Lexi Gregory (First Team all-NWC, Second Team District 8).

Junior Codi Miller, sophomore Lauryn Black and freshmen Raegan Hammons and Bailey Gregory are expected to contribute as well.

“This group of girls work well together, love competing and are determined to achieve their set goals,” Gregory said.

“Each player understands her role, push one another to their limits and continue to finish strong,” the coach added. “We need to focus on consistency and not allow our opponent to run off continuous points.”

Ada is the defending NWC champion, but Gregory said she expects a very competitive title chase this fall.

“So many of the teams in the NWC have so much potential, and it could be a battle on any given night,” Gregory explained. “We strive to be at the top and will continue to focus on one game at a time. We can’t look past any team.”

Gregory is assisted by Kristy Bagley, Rachel Alvarez and Jessica Gamble.