CONVOY — Crestview students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules on August 15, 16, and 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in grades 7 and 8 may pay fees when they pick up their schedules, while fees for high school students will not be collected until after August 25 — the last day for high school schedule changes.

The exception is fees for students taking driver’s education, which will be due before August 22.

The high school-middle school office will be closed Monday, August 21, in the morning for staff inservice training, but will reopen at 1 p.m. that day.

Students new to Crestview Middle School and High School should register and enroll for classes August 15-18 in the guidance office. The school day for grades 6-12 will start at 8 a.m. Sixth grade orientation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 14, in the auditeria.

School starts for the Crestview student body on Tuesday, August 22.