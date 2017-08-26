SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BRYAN — The streak is over.

The Van Wert Cougars had lost 11 straight football games, but that came to an end with Friday night’s 27-7 season-opening victory over Bryan.

The Golden Bears marched downfield on their opening possession before losing a fumble inside the 10 yard line. Jacoby Kelly recovered the loose ball, but the Cougars had to punt it away after five plays.

Bryan then ran six plays, and capped off a 52-yard drive with an 11-yard screen pass from Zac Nobis to Davontae Roster. The extra point by Evan Smith gave the hosts a 7-0 advantage with 5:15 left in the opening quarter.

Highlighted by a 37-yard run by Kelly, the Cougars responded with an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by James Acquaviva. Jake Lautzenheiser’s PAT tied the game at seven with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter.

After a Bryan punt, the two teams traded interceptions, then Van Wert took the lead when a scrambling Nate Place found Kelly alone on the left sideline and connected for a 43-yard touchdown pass. Lautzenheiser’s extra point was blocked, but the Cougars enjoyed a 13-7 lead with 9:07 left in the second quarter.

“After that second (scoring) drive, we settled down down, and were able to take control of the game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We had some momentum, and it gave the kids some confidence.”

Van Wert’s offense got the ball back with 2:20 left in the first half, and drove 64 yards in five plays. Place ran for twelve yards on the first two plays, then connected with Drew Bagley for gains of 37 and eight yards. Acquaviva, who finished with 91 yards rushing, rumbled in from six yards out to give Van Wert a 20-7 lead with 38 seconds left in the half. The snap on the extra point try was high but the holder (Kelly) was able to pull it down, then scramble before finding Bagley alone in the end zone for a two-point conversion.

The Cougars (1-0) sealed the victory, when Kelly returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Kelly finished with 162 all-purpose yards.

Place went down late in the third quarter, and backup quarterback Jake Hilleary came in to direct the Cougar offense for the remainder of the game.

“Place went down with cramps,” Recker explained. “He said it felt like he had a golf ball inside his knee.”

Before exiting the game, Place rushed for 61 yards and was 8-11 passing for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His favorite target was Bagley, who had three catches for 61 yards.

Led by Hilleary (47 yards rushing), the Cougars were able to run the ball and wear down the Golden Bears.

Van Wert will open Western Buckeye League play Friday at home against Wapakoneta. The Redskins (0-1) lost their season opener to Bellefontaine, 19-7.

Scoring summary:

5:15 1st qtr: Zac Nobis 11 yard pass to Davontae Royster (Evan Smith kick) 7-0 B

1:29 1st qtr: James Acquaviva 1 yard run (Jake Lautzenheiser kick) 7-7 T

9:07 2nd qtr: Nate Place 43 yard pass to Jacoby Kelly (kick blocked) 13-7 VW

0:38 2nd qtr: James Acquaviva 6 yard run (Jacoby Kelly pass to Drew Bagley) 21-7 VW

11:42 3rd qtr: Jacoby Kelly 80 yard kickoff return (kick failed) 27-7 VW