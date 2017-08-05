Cougar golfers open new season
Van Wert independent sports
ARLINGTON — The Van Wert Cougars opened the 2017 high school golf season by placing 10th out of 13 teams at Friday’s Liberty-Benton Invitational, held at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.
Van Wert finished with a team score of 421 and was led by Jared Hernandez, who carded an 84 and finished fifth. Austin Bissonnette tallied a 110, and Evan Knittle (113), Gavin Flickinger (114) and Cameran Terhark (123) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.
Van Wert will compete in Monday’s 12-team Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
