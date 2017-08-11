Print for later

GREENVILLE — The Van Wert Cougars continued to show improvement, by finishing 7th at Wednesday’s 12-team Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

As a team, Van Wert shot a 375, and Cougar golfers have dropped 34 shots in four tournaments in just seven days.

Jared Hernandez finished tied for 4th and led the Cougars by shooting a 77. Austin Bissonette carded a 90, followed by Gavin Flickinger (95), Cameran Terhark (111) and Evan Knittle (114).

Beavercreek won the tournament with a score of 327, followed by Troy (333).