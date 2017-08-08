VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be sponsoring a “Cruise-In Under the Water Tower” on Saturday, August 12, from 5-8 p.m. in Convoy.

The first 25 cars will receive a dash plate (be sure to sign up for giveaways at the registration table). There will be a $10 participation donation to the Village of Convoy Historical Society. A stage with power will be available if anyone would like to participate in an open jam or pick session. Come for a little “pickin’ and grinnin’”.

The Historical Society will also be hosting a Mexican Dinner Night catered by the Alvarez family at the Convoy Fox Hunters. The Tavern, D’s on Main Street, and Knight Pizza will also be having dinner specials. Popcorn, soft drinks, and water will be available at the registration table.

The opera house and the recently purchased building next to the city building will be open for those who would like to them check out. The restoration project work will begin as soon as the state approves all of the plans.

In addition, Village of Convoy Historical Society membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of Convoy’s history and culture. Basic membership is $20, while a patron’s membership is $50, and a sponsor’s membership is $100. The memberships support operations of the Village of Convoy Historical Society and are tax deductible.

Donations will also be accepted to go towards the restoration project and are tax deductible. Drop off or mail membership fees or donations to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832 (make checks payable to Village of Convoy Historical Society).