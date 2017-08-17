As of today, many students are back in school. Parents are probably celebrating and children are sad that another summer has come and gone. But this also signals the start of school marching bands and a new football season.

Van Wert High School is a unique school when it comes to band programs. Since its inception in 1927, there have been just five band directors leading the VWHS Band. The patriarch is Leonard Wolf, who was there from the beginning through the 1940s. In the decade of the ‘50s, it was Herb Jones who led the band and choir. Then in the ‘60s through 1976, Van Wert native Jay Hall returned to lead the band. My friend, Anthony Alessandrini, took over from Jay Hall and stayed at the helm from 1976 through the new millennium. Since 2002, Robert Sloan has been the director. That’s just five head directors in 90 years. That’s pretty incredible!

Stability, along with excellent teaching, is what establishes excellent music programs. It is quite an enviable record, given the turnover at many schools. Even football coaches don’t last that long anymore. Those who have are most often successful.

Mr. Sloan and the current Cougar Marching Band, along with alumni band member Matt Alessandrini (yes, Mr. A’s son), have organized a special 90-year Alumni Band this year. As of today, the day before registration deadline of August 15, there are over 70 registered alumni. If you are reading this today and don’t want to be left out, you might call or go to the band’s website: vanwertbands.org and register.

The alumni band will join the current VWHS Band on September 1 for pregame and/or halftime of the Van Wert Cougars football game in Eggerss Stadium. Bands always sound better in Eggerss Stadium because of its concrete design. Musical selections were made from the Jay Hall era — “MacArthur Park” — and the Alessandrini era — “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. I even believe Mr. A will be directing this one.

An attempt to invite Mrs. Hall’s widow to return for this celebration sadly went awry when Mrs. Hall passed away just last month. Herb Jones passed away several years ago, but I was honored to have met him and talk with him in some length about his Van Wert tenure. Leonard Wolf has been gone for some time. His grandson, Doug Wolf, lives in Utah and is a retired music professor, but still performs with the Utah Symphony.

Alumni from the Jay Hall, Anthony Alessandrini, and Robert Sloan eras will make up this alumni band and you can come to the game on September 1 to hear the old tooters one more time! It should be a blast (no pun intended). Nearly 150 band members will be on the field making music. People of all ages, making music together; this is why music is such an enjoyable lifetime activity.

Kudos to Mr. Sloan and Mr. Matt Alessandrini for putting this special 90-year celebration together. Here’s to a great time once more in Eggerss Stadium. Let’s hope there are many, many more!

On another musical note, thank you to all who came to Fountain Park to enjoy the summer music concerts. This Friday, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will be in concert in Fountain Park. It starts at 7 p.m. and the band is filled with alumni and youngsters who still rehearse and toot their horns and plunk their drums. I encourage you to come to the park one last time and enjoy their concert.

On the Niswonger side of music, Wednesday, August 16, marks the early release for tickets for Michael W. Smith’s Christmas concert. It will be December 14 and features Michael W. Smith, “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith, and all backed up by the Lima Symphony Orchestra. I have a feeling this will be a very special Christmas concert. The earlier release date was moved up by Smith’s management and booking agency to align with a national release of the tour. If you don’t yet have a ticket, you can get one from the Niswonger box office beginning at noon.

Many other concerts are selling at a rapid pace and it appears we will once again have several sellouts before long. And don’t forget about the added matinee for The Texas Tenors on December 9. This will be a 3 p.m. concert and those tickets are on sale now.

Music is certainly alive and well in Van Wert, Ohio; in our schools, in the park, and inside at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center!

FINÉ.