Print for later

Tweet about it

Carol Ann (Ginzel) Mihm of Van Wert passed away at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born October 8, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Vernon and Ruth Ann (Davis) Ginzel, who both preceded her in death. She married Bruce A. Mihm, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Christine Winters of Greeley, Colorado, and Shelley Lane of Van Wert; and two grandchildren, Chad Winters and Megan Lane.

A son, Robert Mihm, also preceded her in death.

Carol was a homemaker and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.