Alvera “Vera” Schabbing Snyder, 50, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born January 7, 1967, to George and Nellie (Dempsey) Schabbing, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her fiancé of more than 30 years, Don Snyder of Delphos; two brothers, George (Peggy) Schabbing of Grover Hill and Doug Schabbing of Delphos; three sisters, Brenda Neil of Delphos, Paula Brown of Delphos, and Esther (Larry) Wilson of Canton; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Beulah “Bubba” Schabbing, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, August 19, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Kathy Martin officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Friday, August 18, and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

